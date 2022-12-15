The city of Moscow’s Arts Department invites community members to gather for its 3rd Thursday Artwalk from 4-8 p.m. today, in appreciation of the region’s creativity.
The event was canceled last month, in the wake of the murder of four University of Idaho students.
Among the options today is the final chance to see the Latah County Historical Society’s McConnell Mansion Masterpieces community art show, from 4-7 p.m. at 110 S. Adams St., with works inspired by the historic mansion. The event will feature music by John Elwood and Sally Burkhart, and light refreshments will be served, according to a historical society news release.
Other locations are:
Pour Company, 4-9 p.m., 402 W. Sixth St., No. 102.
Moscow Food Co-op, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 121 E. Fifth St.
Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center, 4-8 p.m., 411 S. Main St.
Third Street Gallery, 4-7 p.m., 206 W. Third St.
This month’s Artwalk also includes a free-to-participate passport program, according to a city of Moscow news release. Participants who get their passport, printed on the back of the event flyer, signed or stamped by four host locations can bring the completed form to the Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center by 7:45 p.m. to be entered in a drawing for prizes, including this year’s Artwalk shirt.