Moscow mayor to honor Art Award recipients

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge and the Moscow Arts Commission will celebrate the Mayor’s Art Award recipients next Thursday. The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. next Thursday at the 1912 Center Great Room.
The recipients for 2022 are:
Rootforest LCC: Outstanding contribution as a business.
Jennifer Rod: Outstanding achievement in arts education.
The 2022 award recipients will receive custom-designed artwork by local artist, Jana Vrtelova Holbert.
The ceremony will recognize 2020 recipients as well, who were given awards without a ceremony because of the need for social distancing. Those award-winners are:
Rdesign/Melissa Rockwood: Outstanding contribution as a business.
Carolyn Guy: Individual excellence in the arts.
Paul Anders: Arts Advocacy.
Jim Christiansen: Lifetime Achievement.
The event will include desserts made by Goosehouse Bakery, a no-host bar by Pour Company and live music by Jim Boland.
The Mayor’s Arts Award recognizes individuals and organizations who have shown substantial support and excellence in the arts, according to a news release about the event. The awards have been given biennially since 1998.
Nominees and winners are selected by the City of Moscow Arts staff and members of the Moscow Arts Commission and finalized by the mayor. Nominations were from March to July 2022.