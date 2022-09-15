The Moscow League of Women Voters free fall speaker series gets underway this week with equal rights advocate Jo Ivester, followed next week by UI law professor Shaakirrah R. Sanders.

Ivester, of Austin, Texas, will discuss “The Politics of Raising a Transgender Child — Once a Girl, Always a Boy” at noon Friday (Sept. 16) at the 1921 Center, 412 E. Third St., in the Lecompte Auditorium.

