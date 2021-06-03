Moscow historian Mary Reed honored for lifetime of support to humanities

The Idaho Humanities Council has awarded Mary Reed of Moscow with the 2020 Outstanding Achievement in the Humanities Award.
Reed received the award for her lifelong commitment to Idaho museums and local history, according to a news release from the council. She served as the executive director of the Latah County Historical Society for 23 years. During that time, the nonprofit organization became a leading historical society in the West with a modern fundraising program. She also led efforts to establish Latah Legacy, the society’s quarterly newsletter and was instrumental in resurrecting the Idaho Association of Museums, serving as that organization’s president.
Reed is to be honored at a ceremony later this summer in Moscow. !