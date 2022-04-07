Moscow Hemp Fest celebrates 25 years with its annual (except for 2020’s COVID-19 cancellation) extravaganza Saturday of *almost all things cannabis.
Tye Dye Everything owner Arlene Falcon was there from the start, participating as a vendor in 1996, when a group of University of Idaho students founded the festival on Moms’ Weekend. Falcon took on leadership of the event in 2006 and has been running it since.
In past years, organizers presented a petition for legalizing hemp and/or medical marijuana, but there aren’t enough signatures to make that viable this year.
“We appreciate all their support, but we’re not going to have a petition this year,” Falcon said.
The focus will be on continued education, advocacy — and fun — with 30 vendors, music and the always celebratory but relaxed Hemp Fest atmosphere.
“It’s all about hemp advocacy, besides just a community celebration,” Falcon said.
Among this year’s speakers will be longtime Whitman County medical marijuana activist Adam Assenberg and Boise Hempfest founder Serra Frank, who is collecting stories for a documentary she’s planning about the healing aspects of marijuana.
Previous food vendors Jupiter Janes Tacos, Marianas Tamales and The 420 Cafe will be joined by newcomers the Battleground Food Truck from Moscow and the Sushi Man of Moscow.
The music lineup includes more than half a dozen bands, including Moscow’s Over the Mountain, playing eclectic Americana, and The Jason Perry Band, with blues, rock and funk, from Spokane. DJs Eloc, from Moscow, and moon_raye, from Clarkston, will perform between sets.
New faces Gregory Raye and Ryan Augusta will run the stage, as perennial emcee Steve Phun, of the Seattle Hempfest, is unable to attend, Falcon said.
More information is at moscowhempfest.com.
* Disclaimer from the organizers: Smoking cannabis and selling edibles and other drugs in Idaho is prohibited by law. Anyone smoking or selling a substance of any kind will be asked to leave the park.
Stone (she/her) can be reached at mstone@inland360.com.