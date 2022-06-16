Moscow Artwalk finale set for today, with activities for all ages

Moscow’s 2021-22 Artwalk finale is from 4-8 p.m. today, with visual, culinary, literary and performing arts offerings at more than two dozen locations and a street fair with six food vendors and 21 art vendor booths.
ARTWALK STREET FAIR
The street fair on Main Street, from Third to Sixth streets, includes a city council-approved, temporary suspension of open container laws within the Entertainment District, according to a city of Moscow Arts Department news release. Attendees 21 and older can present identification to a participating vendor to get an event cup and wristband, allowing them to carry a cup of beer or wine within the event footprint.
FOODWALK
Moscow-based culinary arts businesses will offer a variety of food and beverage options between Fifth Street and Friendship Square on Main Street.
KIDWALK
New this year, Kidwalk is a neighborhood of the Artwalk street fair designed for families and children, according to the news release. Art performances, vendors, music and interactive demonstrations will be along Main Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.
MUSIC
Live musical performances begin at 4 p.m. at Friendship Square with DJ Dave, The Intentions and MAITA. DJ Joe and The Electric Light Show will play music for the young at heart at Kidwalk.
ARTWALK PASSPORT
The Artwalk Passport program guides attendees to participating street vendors and host locations, where a representative will sign or stamp the passport, according to the news release. Those who gather six stamps can turn in their passports by 7:45 p.m. to enter a drawing at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center for prizes from local businesses.
PUBLIC WORKS FAIR
The artistry of multiple Moscow Public Works departments will be on display on Fifth Street. Audience members will have the opportunity to make art and experience creative tools used by Public Works staff members in their daily work.