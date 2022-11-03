More rare than a blue moon
Americans waking up early to head to the polls on Nov. 8 may be able to observe the first-ever Election Day total lunar eclipse, a rare occurrence that will not happen again for centuries, according to experts.

“With about 3 lunar eclipses occurring per year, you’d expect this is something that would have already happened,” Tony Rice, a NASA Solar System Ambassador, wrote in an email newsletter.

