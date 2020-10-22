Other election-related discussions happening the week before the election:
“Democracy’s Ghosts: Fear and Hope in the 2020 Election”
6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Free
In a blockbuster cover story this month, The Atlantic declared Nov. 3, “The Election That Could Break America.” Election experts and scholars are openly discussing possibilities usually reserved for authoritarian regimes: a refusal to transfer power by a sitting president, disinformation, calls for private citizens to “watch” polling places, voter suppression, and fraud. Professors Travis Ridout of Washington State University, Pullman; Cynthia Stavrianos of Gonzaga University, Spokane; and Christopher Parker of University of Washington, Seattle will discuss the dynamics that led to this moment. The discussion is organized by Humanities Washington and will be moderated by Johann Neem of Western Washington University in Bellingham.
People can register to attend via this shortened link: bit.ly/360DemocracysGhosts.
“The Media”
Noon Wednesday, Free
Washington State University political science professor Travis Ridout and Kathleen Searles, Assistant Professor of Political Communication at Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge will discuss the role of the media in politics. The discussion is organized by the Foley Institute of Washington State University and is available to watch on the Foley Institute YouTube channel.