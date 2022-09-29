Model for Sacajawea coin, new UI statue to speak on campus Friday

Randy’L Teton, the model for the Sacajawea gold coin and a statue gifted to the University of Idaho, will speak Friday afternoon at the school.

The model for the Sacajawea dollar coin will speak Friday at the University of Idaho in Moscow, when the school dedicates the sculpture “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” modeled after her.

Randy’L Teton, a member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribe, will speak at a 3 p.m. ceremony at the Bruce M. Pitman Center’s Tribal Lounge.

