MLK Breakfast moves to hybrid model this year

Scott Finnie

The Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast in Moscow returns in person Jan. 21 after two years of Zoom events during the pandemic.

Attendance will be limited to 100 for the 9:30 a.m. continental breakfast at Moscow Middle School, 1410 E. D St., with an online option presented simultaneously. Registration for both is at humanrightslatah.org.

