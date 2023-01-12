MLK Breakfast moves to hybrid model this year

The Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast in Moscow returns in person Jan. 21 after two years of Zoom events during the pandemic.
Attendance will be limited to 100 for the 9:30 a.m. continental breakfast at Moscow Middle School, 1410 E. D St., with an online option presented simultaneously. Registration for both is at humanrightslatah.org.
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force has presented the breakfast every year since 1994, according to a task force news release. The free event, presented by the task force in cooperation with the city of Moscow’s Human Rights Commission and University of Idaho Black Cultural Center, includes the announcement and presentation of the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Awards.
Professor Scott Finnie, of Eastern Washington University’s Africana Education Program and history department, will deliver this year’s keynote address: “Community and Human Rights: Growing Together.” Finnie, a recipient of more than 20 awards for teaching, leadership, civil rights and mentoring, has made more than 40 presentations over the past 10 years throughout the U.S. and in 10 other countries abroad on such themes as civil rights, affirmative action, servant leadership, diversity and cross-cultural communication, according to the news release.