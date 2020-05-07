A series of free online classes are being offered to help people through financial challenges.
Offered by the University of Idaho Extension, the classes are designed to help people navigate financial issues brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The classes will be held at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through the month of May.
People may join the online class at uidaho.zoom.us/j/96279451152, or Meeting ID: 962 7945 1152. Neither registration or a Zoom account is required to participate.
The class schedule is as follows:
- Today — What To Do When Income Drops.
- Tuesday — Stress and Finances: It’s probably not as bad as your imagination wants you to believe.
- Next Thursday — Stretch Your Dollars Part I: Your Career — managing furloughs, unemployment, health insurance, Medicaid, school loans and more.
- May 19 — Stretch Your Dollars Part II: Your Home — eviction, foreclosure and refinance options.
- May 21 — Stretch Your Dollars Part III: Your Health — physical activity, nutrition, emergency planning and saving.
- May 26 — Investments, Retirement and the Economy: The stock market and the impact of government spending.
- May 28 — Getting Back to Normal: Return to work, career transitions and avoiding scams.