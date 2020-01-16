More Information

Simple mindfulness practices

Just Like Me. One mindfulness practice that can increase a sense of shared humanity is finding something you have in common with strangers you encounter in your day, for example while you are walking downtown or at a store. You might notice shared features in your appearance: “That person also has a red coat,” for example, or “that person has brown hair.” Or you might name more general traits, like “That person also wants to be happy and loved” or “This person also needs food to live.” Gerber has found this method to be powerful for her students and easy to practice.

Notice the Moment. Take a moment to feel the connection your body has with its surroundings, whether its a chair or your feet on the floor. Notice your breath. Check in on the physical sensations in your body. Notice what emotions you feel, without trying to push them away. Notice your thoughts and accept them not as reality, but as thoughts.

Deep Listening. Take some time to listen to another person. As they speak, don’t agree, interrupt, talk or even ask questions. Simply listen and fully take in the other person.