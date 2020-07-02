The Latah County Historical Society is offering scheduled tours of the historic McConnell Mansion museum and in-person appointments at its research office.
To protect the health of volunteers, staff and patrons, the society is requiring all visitors to both locations to bring and wear a mask.
Tours of the mansion museum will be limited to one party at a time to ensure proper social distancing measures are practiced and that high-touch surfaces are thoroughly disinfected after each visit, according to a news release. Tours of as many as six individuals may be scheduled online at www.latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/book-online, or by calling the historical society’s office. Tour requests should be made by 9 a.m. the day of the desired visit. Tours are available from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, as well as some Saturdays at the mansion at 110 S. Adams St. in Moscow.
People wishing to visit the Centennial Annex office to conduct historical research should call (208) 882-1004 or email lchslibrary@latah.id.us to schedule an appointment with a staff member during open hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Those using archival sources will be required to wear gloves when handling materials.
— Inland 360