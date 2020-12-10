The 2021 McCall Winter Carnival will not take place this winter because of increasing COVID-19 counts, diminished hospital capacity and tighter restrictions on public and private gatherings, according to the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, which announced the cancellation Monday in a news release.
The town of 3,000 typically expects 60,000 visitors during the 10-day festival, which includes parades and a snow sculpture competition.
“It was an extremely difficult decision, and we are deeply disappointed,” McCall Area Chamber spokesperson McKenzie Kraemer said in the release. “The McCall Winter Carnival is not only a fun tradition for many people, but it also provides a large economic boost for our local businesses.”
Instead of the carnival, the group said it plans to promote safe winter activities spread out over several months. The 56th annual carnival was scheduled to run from Jan. 29-Feb. 7.