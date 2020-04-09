Maskmaker, maskmaker make me a mask

You’ll notice a new fashion trend sweeping grocery stores, busy walking paths and other public spaces these days — homemade face masks of every color and construction.
Everyone’s doing it. That’s because last Friday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of cloth face coverings in public spaces where it’s difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from others. The measure isn’t required, but it helps protect the public from people who may be carrying COVID-19 and not know it.
To be clear: Homemade masks aren’t ideal for this purpose. But since it’s more important that medical personnel and first responders get higher-quality surgical masks and N-95 respirators, the rest of us get to be creative.
There isn’t one right way to make a mask. The CDC simply advises that your mask fit snugly but comfortably against the sides of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape. Their website provides basic suggestions and instructions for both sewn and not-sewn masks using materials most people have around their home, like cloths, rubber bands, T-shirts, bandanas and coffee filters.
Besides the CDC suggestions, an online search will turn up dozens of patterns, video tutorials, suggestions and claims. Remember, it’s hard to quantify the efficacy of these homemade masks — but they’re one more way to help slow the spread of the disease.
Here are some tips for getting in touch with your inner MacGyver and finding a mask solution that works well for you:
1. Look for fabric that doesn’t let light pass through it when you hold it up to a bright light. Typically that’ll be a tightly woven 100 percent cotton fabric that has been washed. Protection increases with additional fabric layers, so consider incorporating that into your design or wear two masks at a time.
2. Using ties, instead of elastic, allows your mask to be easily adjusted and fit different members of your household. Ties also tend to hold up better than elastic when laundering.
3. Consider creating a mask with a pocket where you can insert additional layers of fabric or filter material for added protection.
4. Remember not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth when removing your mask and to wash your hands after doing so. Launder your mask after each use.
Video tutorials for making your own mask can be found with this story at inland360.com.