To aid the stalled economy, states are beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions, but that doesn’t mean the novel coronavirus is gone.
Scientists agree that until there is a vaccine, or a majority of the population has gained immunity by exposure, outbreaks of illness and death will continue.
There is growing evidence that COVID-19 is being spread by people who don’t show or feel any symptoms of illness. As businesses reopen, more people will come in contact with others, increasing the risk for everyone. Masks are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a way to slow or prevent the spread of the virus when people interact in public with individuals outside their household.
Masks work two ways: They can help protect the wearer from getting infected, and they can protect others from being infected by the wearer.
Protection for oneself requires medical-grade respirator masks, a proper fit, and care when donning or removing the mask so as not to contaminate oneself with any germs. Many people are using homemade masks that don’t measure up to these standards, but they are still helping prevent transmission. If you’re infected and you sneeze, cough or spit while you’re talking (it can happen to anyone), the mask helps block the movement of droplets from the source — you.
Fantastic Masks
The most efficient homemade masks fit snugly over the mouth and nose and have several layers of material. Since wearing a mask in crowded public spaces is no longer weird but is the courteous thing to do, you may be looking for inspiration. We used CDC standards to rate the masks of fictional heroes and villains, calculating the amount of potentially infectious droplets they might guard against. The lower the droplet rating, the better.
Spider-Man
Mask rating: Three droplets.
Points for nose and mouth being completely covered, but the ultra skin-tight material provides only a thin barrier between him and COVID-19.
BANE
Mask rating: Two droplets.
Bane’s mask effectively covers the nose and mouth. It also administers doses of painkillers, which could be modified to include coronavirus-fighting drugs when they’re developed. However, removing or cleaning this elaborate mask would likely expose Bane or his minions to contagions.
BLACK PANTHER
Mask rating: Two droplets.
Another full-face mask providing maximum coverage, plus this helmet/cloth hybrid provides additional defense against unexpected mishaps in public. Possible downsides: It’s unknown how long coronavirus could live on vibranium, and the area around the mouth appears to be thinner.
DARTH VADER
Mask rating: One droplet.
Darth Vader has the added bonus of a ventilator as part of his mask, and it fully covers his face. Although the mask might be hard to clean, he is often wearing gloves. The force is strong with this mask.
BATMAN
Mask rating: Five droplets.
This mask is all looks and no protection, for the wearer or others. While we can’t tell for sure, the nostrils are likely exposed and the mouth is completely uncovered. Beware the Dark Knight.
DEADPOOL
Mask rating: Three droplets.
Another cloth mask that provides full coverage but, depending on the thick-ness, could allow diseased droplets to enter or escape. While Deadpool’s powers make him resistant to COVID-19, he’s a risk to others as a poten-tial carrier.
IRON MAN
Mask rating: One droplet.
This isn’t so much a mask as a metal helmet covering the face and the nose. The biggest issue would be cleaning the mask and making sure the entire surface is wiped down without short circuiting the whole Iron Man suit.
PETER QUILL
Mask rating: One droplet.
This mask also seems to work well at covering the nose and mouth, with the addition of the eyes. The fact that it can be used to breathe in the vacuum of space indicates a powerful respirator system that won’t allow unwanted particles in or out.
SISTER NIGHT
Mask rating: Three droplets
While this mask accomplishes the task of covering the nose and mouth, it does so with thin-looking fabric. It also doesn’t appear to fit snugly around the nose and chin.
— Inland 360 Team