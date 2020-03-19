With heavy marshmallow hearts, 360 has decided to cancel its 2020 Peeps Diorama Contest that was announced several weeks ago. Because of the intensifying of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, we will instead be focusing staff efforts on the events surrounding the virus.
