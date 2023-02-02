Pisces people are known for being the sympathizers of the zodiac. They are sensitive, emotionally aware, creative and imaginative. Their year is set to be one of new beginnings and fresh starts.
Meet our Pisces, Gin, who owns and runs Ropana Healing in Lewiston. Her February birthstone is amethyst, so I felt compelled to get creative with purple, which also complements her eyes and skin tone.
Want to try this eye look? Here’s how:
1. I always start with eyebrows. Here, I used the NYX precision eyebrow pencil in the shade “espresso.” After getting a good shape, I used a concealer brush to line the bottom of the eyebrows with NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop concealer, bringing the product all the way down to the lash line to prep the eyelid for eyeshadows.
2. I used the Jeffree Star x Morphe palette for this look, packing the dark purple shade in the crease, then, using a blending brush, adding the lighter purple above her crease to fade it to the brow.
3. I used the light pink and gold shimmer shades with a packing brush, applying them to the inner corner of the eye and the middle of the lid, going only slightly above the crease.
4. After applying mascara and false lashes, I went over the lash band with the same dark purple shade, to hide any shine and make the lash band look more natural.
5. After finishing the base makeup on Gin’s face, I applied the same dark purple under her waterline and blended it out with the lighter purple, then added mascara to the lower lashes.
If you try this look this month please tag my page @blackmagic._beauty. I would love to see it.
If you are an Aries (March 21-April 19) who would like your makeup done, please contact Jacey on Instagram @blackmagic._beauty or email Mary Stone at mstone@inland360.com.
Johnson creates a zodiac-inspired makeup look each month, using you, our readers, as her models. She can be found on Etsy at BlackMagicBeautyShop and Instagram @blackmagic._beauty.