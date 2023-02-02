Pisces people are known for being the sympathizers of the zodiac. They are sensitive, emotionally aware, creative and imaginative. Their year is set to be one of new beginnings and fresh starts.

Meet our Pisces, Gin, who owns and runs Ropana Healing in Lewiston. Her February birthstone is amethyst, so I felt compelled to get creative with purple, which also complements her eyes and skin tone.

