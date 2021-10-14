This University of Idaho version of “the Scottish play,” opening Friday, emphasizes the story’s Scottish roots.
“Macbeth: Alba Gu Brath” runs selected evenings through Oct. 24 at the Hartung Theatre on the Moscow campus.
Master of Fine Arts candidates Rachael Fornarotto and KT Turner adapted and edited the play by William Shakespeare. Turner directs the adaptation, which takes place in a free and independent Scotland (or Alba, the Gaelic word for Scotland). Biochemical warfare devastates the country, but the land and the people are troubled by something else.
To further anchor the story in the Scottish and Celtic identities, characters such as the Morrigan and the Three Morrigna, goddesses in Celtic mythology, are introduced. The title, “Alba gu brath,” comes from Scottish Gaelic, a phrase that roughly translates to “Scotland forever” and is often used as a political slogan for Scottish independence.