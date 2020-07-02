More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here is what’s new for home viewing beginning Friday on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
Top streams for the week
Celebrate the Fourth of July with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” (2020, PG-13), a filmed version of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning Broadway phenomenon. Shot in 2016 with the original cast in front of a live audience, it was originally slated for theatrical release by Disney. Instead, they’ve chosen to give home audiences the best seat in the house for this landmark production. (Disney+)
Helen Mirren presents “#Anne Frank — Parallel Stories” (2019, not rated), which retells Anne Frank’s story alongside those of five Holocaust survivors, who share their experiences on camera. (Netflix)
The limited series “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (2020, TV-MA) takes a different approach to the true crime documentary, focusing on author Michelle McNamara’s obsessive investigation into the Golden State Killer. New episodes each Sunday. (HBO Max, all HBO platforms)
Kid stuff: The new small screen version of “The Baby-Sitters Club” (TV-Y), based on the popular series of books by Ann M. Martin and updated to 2020, tells the stories of teenage girls in their high school years with respect for the characters and its young target audience. Alicia Silverstone provides the adult supervision. 10 episodes. (Netflix)
Classic pick: Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning “Schindler’s List” (1993, R) might make a good companion piece to the Anne Frank documentary. (Netflix)
Pay-Per-View/Video on Demand
“Mr. Jones” (2019, not rated) tells the story of the journalist (James Norton) who broke the story of the 1930s Russian famine to the rest of the world.
Netflix
“Homemade” (2020) is an anthology of stories of life in the COVID-19 era from filmmakers Maggie Gyllenhaal, Pablo Larraín, Ladj Ly, David Mackenzie, Rachel Morrison and Paolo Sorrentino, among others.
The third and final season of the tragic time-travel thriller “Dark” (Germany, TV-MA, with subtitles) brings the dense, epic tale to a satisfying close.
In the young adult fantasy series “Warrior Nun” (not rated), an orphaned teenager wakes up in a morgue and finds herself imbued with the supernatural powers of ... well, you read the title.
Amazon Prime Video
The second season of the action thriller “Hanna: Season 2” (TV-MA) follows the teenage super-soldier as she’s trained to become a covert assassin.
More family friendly are “Where the Wild Things Are” (2009, PG), Spike Jonze’s adaptation of the beloved Maurice Sendak storybook, and the juvenile action fantasy “Spy Kids” (2001, PG).
Hulu
Filmmaker Christopher Guest struck comedy gold with four hilarious mockumentaries: “Waiting for Guffman” (1997, R), “Best in Show” (2000, PG-13), “A Mighty Wind” (2003, PG-13) and “For Your Consideration” (2006, PG-13).
HBO Max/HBO Now
The documentary “Welcome to Chechnya” (2020, TV-MA) examines the government-supported persecution of gay citizens in Russia.
Other streams
A police detective grapples with a love triangle while trying to solve a series of murders in “The Sommerdahl Murders: Series 1” (Denmark, not rated, with subtitles). (Acorn TV)
Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne won the best director prize at Cannes for “Young Ahmed” (Belgium, 2019, not rated, with subtitles). (Criterion Channel)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.