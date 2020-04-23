Livestream lineup

Second virtual open mic is Friday
Moscow (Virtual) Open Mic Night will be streamed live on YouTube from 7-9 p.m. Friday.
Because of the Idaho stay-at-home order, this event takes the place of open mic nights previously held at One World Cafe in downtown Moscow. It is organized by David Harlan of Moscow Art Theatre (Too).
The two hours of live performances will include musical performances by artists from around the region.
The show may be found online at www.youtube.com/channel/UCorMoMba3xoCY49YwXclYnw.
Branting history talk planned via Zoom
Lewiston historian Steven Branting will livestream a history talk on “The Days Before the Elms” at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the video conferencing platform Zoom. The free presentation will last about 50 minutes. People can register to join the stream at www.lcsc.edu/alumni.
Branting’s presentation will be a virtual walking tour of Normal Hill from the 1870s to the mid-1930s, showing vintage images of homes, businesses, schools, churches, and the influential people of the time. Normal Hill was surveyed in 1874 as part of the original Lewiston township, whose southern boundary was what is now 11th Avenue. The area was undeveloped other than as the site of city cemeteries until the early 1890s when the first home was constructed in the 200 block of Fourth Street.There will be a chat function where participants can ask questions.