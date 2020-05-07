Annual Kino Film Festival to be livestreamed Friday
The University of Idaho’s 20th annual Kino Short Film Festival moves online this year with a livestreamed event beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at kinofilmfest.org.
The festival is the showcase event for seniors from the UI’s film and television studies major in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. Students write, produce, direct and edit their own short film to debut. Beginning in 2016, the festival began admitting filmmakers, producers and directors across the Pacific Northwest to expand the filmmaking community for students and the region.
The festival will feature the debut of 12 films, according to a news release, from participants that include a mixture of dance, drama, comedy, commentary and animation. Films shown include student films from Central Washington University, DigiPen Institute of Technology and the UI, as well as regional film submissions from Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Q&A sessions with the directors will follow each film.
The UI student entries include one titled “A Conversation” by Christian Pankopf from Moscow.
The films will compete for audience members’ vote for the People’s Choice Award in the student and overall film categories. Attendees also will have the opportunity to rate each film and give feedback to the filmmakers via an online survey.
Films will be posted to kinofilmfest.org after the broadcast to allow those unable to watch live to view and rate the entries. Voting closes on Wednesday.
The festival is free, but donations to the event support student filmmaking.
Dahmen Barn’s virtual exhibit now online
A new exhibit, “Reliquarium: An Anthology of Divine Inspiration,” featuring works by three Northwest artists, is open as a virtual exhibit at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
Works by Linda Hyatt Cancel, of Colville, Beth Rimmelspacher, of Clarkston, and Theresa Henson, of Cottonwood, currently may be viewed online at www.artisanbarn.org by clicking on the “Reliquarium” link. Cancel and Rimmelspacher are painters, while Henson is a sculptor who works primarily in wood.
The exhibit features works by the artists which represent what inspires them from within, according to a news release.
Julie Hartwig, curator at the barn, says the plan is to have the physical exhibit open beginning next Thursday for viewing by appointment only. At that time, appointments for viewing the exhibit in person, may be made by calling the barn office at (509) 229-3414 or emailing info@artisanbarn.org.
The barn is at 419 N. Park Way.