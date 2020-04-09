Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Greta Gerwig directs and adapts “Little Women” (2019, PG), bringing a modern perspective to the lives of women in Civil War-era America. Saoirse Ronan stars as Jo March and Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Laura Dern co-star. It was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture and adapted screenplay, and won for costume design. On Cable On Demand, VOD, DVD and Blu-ray, and at Redbox.
The first foreign language film to win the Oscar for best film, Park Chan-wook’s “Parasite” (South Korea, 2019, R, with subtitles) is a social satire that melds comedy and tragedy in a commentary of class, income inequality and human dignity. It won four Oscars in all, including best director and original screenplay. Streaming on Hulu.
Oscar nominee “Les Misérables” (France, 2019, R, with subtitles) looks at life in the Paris slums as seen through the eyes of a young cop from the provinces. On Amazon Prime Video.
Willem Dafoe earned an Oscar nomination as the manager of a low-rent hotel in the American indie drama “The Florida Project” (2017, R). Streaming on Netflix.
“Quick Bites. Big Stories.” is the motto of Quibi, the new streaming service that launches with a slate of original, short-form dramas, comedies, documentaries and unscripted programs designed to be watched on smartphones in bite-sized installments of ten minutes or less. There’s a 90-day free trial if you sign up before April 20. After that, the service is $4.99 a month with ads and $7.99 without ads.
Free pick: for a limited time, HBO is making nine popular shows, and 30 movies and original documentaries available to stream for free via the HBO Now and HBO Go apps.
Classic pick: Tony Curtis delivers his finest performance as a hustling press agent opposite Burt Lancaster’s cold-blooded newspaper columnist in “Sweet Smell of Success” (1957). Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
The animated musical adventure “Trolls World Tour” (2020, PG) debuts direct to Cable on Demand and VOD at a premium price.
Traditional VOD releases include “Cats” (2019, PG), the notorious big screen version of the hit Broadway musical, and family comedy “Dolittle” (2020, PG) with Robert Downey Jr.
Netflix
Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn star in the Netflix Original romantic comedy “Love Wedding Repeat” (2020, not rated). Also debuting on Netflix are WWE family comedy “The Main Event” (2020, TV-PG) and multigenerational immigrant drama “Tigertail” (2020, PG).
Amazon Prime Video
“Cutter’s Way” (1981, R) with Jeff Bridges and John Heard is an American classic that got lost during its 1981 release.
Hulu
Think of the low-key horror film “Little Joe” (2019, not rated) as a 21st century twist on “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”
Other streams
David Tennant and Cush Jumbo star in “Deadwater Fell” (2020, not rated), a dark four-part British crime thriller from the creator of “Grantchester.” New episodes each Monday on Acorn TV.
The fourth season of “The Good Fight” (TV-MA), the smart, witty, sharply satirical spin-off of “The Good Wife,” begins on CBS All Access with new episodes every Thursday.
New on disc and available at Redbox
“Little Women,” “Dolittle” and “Cats.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.