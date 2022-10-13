Lorelei Faulk, playing Audrey, holds out a phone to Vincent Gau, playing Seymour, as Audrey II reaches her largest size in the background during a rehearsal for the Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Matt Deberard, playing Orin, the dentist, sheds his leather jacket for his signature song “Dentist!” during a rehearsal for the Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Vincent Gau, playing Seymour, looks away as Audrey II, swallows Terry Lewis, playing Mr. Mushnik, leaving nothing but a hand hanging out of the mouth during a rehearsal for the Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Lorelei Faulk, playing Audrey, and Vincent Gau, playing Seymour reveal the suddenly much larger Audrey II during a rehearsal for the Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Matt Deberard, playing Orin, the dentist, straps Vincent Gau, playing Seymour, to his dental chair during a rehearsal for the Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Matt Deberard, playing Orin, the dentist, gestures to the bloody tooth on his back at the end of his song during a rehearsal for the Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Vincent Gau, playing Seymour Krelborn takes a tumble sending potted plants flying as Terry Lewis, playing Mr. Mushnik and Lorelei Faulk, playing Audrey react during a rehearsal for the Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Vincent Gau, playing Seymour, dances with Aailee Fuson, playing Ronnette, Macy Hardin, playing Chiffon, and Cassidy Spencer, playing Crystal during a rehearsal for the Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Vincent Gau, playing Seymour, kisses Lorelei Faulk, playing Audrey during a rehearsal for the Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Vincent Gau, playing Seymour, lurches back to prevent Audrey II from taking a bite during a rehearsal for the Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Lewiston Civic Theatre plans a three-weekend run of the killer comedy “Little Shop of Horrors,” starting Friday in Lewiston.
Amanda Marzo directs the PG-13-rated musical, written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, which tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a timid, poor floral assistant, who lives downtown on Skid Row.
Seymour is constantly berated by his boss and longs to be noticed by his beautifully flawed co-worker, Audrey. When Seymour discovers a mysterious plant, he names it Audrey II, and takes it back to his rundown flower shop.
Thanks to Audrey II, Seymour’s life is suddenly filled with recognition and riches. But unfortunately, the plant has an unconventional thirst for something other than water. Seymour is faced with the tough decision of feeding Audrey II’s unseemly demands and continuing down the path to success, or returning to his simple life.
Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23 and 30 at the Normal Hill Campus (former Lewiston High School Auditorium), 1114 Ninth Ave.
Cost is $20 for adults, $17 for seniors age 60 and older, $15 for students age 12 and older, and $12 for kids 6-11. Also available are season tickets — $80 or $70 for seniors — which include entry to five shows: “Almost, Maine,” “Elf,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Mamma Mia” and “Noises Off.” Tickets are available at lctheatre.org, by calling the box office at (208) 746-3401 or at the door.