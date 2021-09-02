Families can experience pioneer times at Little House Day Saturday at White Spring Ranch Museum outside Genesee.
People can learn about the Laura Ingalls Wilder “Little House” stories through the setting of an 1878 Idaho Log cabin that will be open for tours from 1-8 p.m. The historical farmhouse, dated 1873-1904, will also be open. The event has longer hours this year in order to spread visitors throughout the day.
At 1 p.m. there will be live music by fiddler Alan Chidester, pianist Jeanne McHale and dulcimer player John Elwood. There will also be spinning and net making demonstrations and an ice cream social. Admission is by donation. The ranch is at 1004 Lorang Road along U.S. Highway 95.