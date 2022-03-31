The story of two young lovers brought together with the help of friends and the eponymous instrument comes to the stage at the University of Idaho with the Lionel Hampton School of Music’s production of “The Magic Flute.”
The opera, composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “was the musical theater of its day,” director Lynette Pfund said in a news release, “and is still so relevant for our times.
“It’s a journey of discovery, a quest that reflects where our students are in their lives right now, trying to find their place in the world,” said Pfund, also a voice instructor at the school. “The story is compelling and full of humanity. It asks big questions and there are so many loveable characters. We even love the villains. Mozart gives them all such beautiful music.”
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday at the Administration Building Auditorium on the UI campus, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow.
Tickets, sold at the door, are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
The opera is also available to livestream on Facebook at the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music. More information is available at uidaho.edu/class/music.