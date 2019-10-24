‘Lion King’ remake roars onto television screens

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday. Trailers and more recommendations can be found with this story at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
Disney brings photo-realistic 3D animation to its remake of the animated musical “The Lion King” (2019, PG, shown above), featuring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé and James Earl Jones (reprising his role as Mufasa). Audiences made it one of the year’s biggest hits. It’s available on Cable On Demand and VOD, also on DVD and at Redbox.
Eddie Murphy (shown above) takes on his best role in years in “Dolemite Is My Name” (2019, R) as the notorious comedian and rap pioneer Rudy Ray Moore, who adopted the flamboyant alter ego Dolemite. It comes direct to Netflix from a brief theatrical run.
“Watchmen,” (shown above with stars Regina King and Andrew Howard) is a dense, dark, complex take on the superhero genre. It reimagines Alan Moore’s groundbreaking graphic novel as a dystopian nightmare in a U.S. simmering with unrest. New episodes air Sunday nights on all HBO platforms.
Helen Mirren (shown above) is “Catherine the Great” in the lavish four-part miniseries about the Russian monarch. New episodes air Monday nights on all HBO platforms.
Lizzy Caplan plays young Annie Wilkes (of “Misery”) in the second season of “Castle Rock,” Hulu’s anthology horror series built on the fictional world of Stephen King. Four episodes are available now, with new episodes each Wednesday.
Shudder is devoted to horror movies and TV, including the original anthology series “Creepshow;” the gory thriller “Haunt” (2019, R), from the writers of “A Quiet Place;” and British Gothic horror “Gwen” (2019, not rated), with Maxine Peake. A free 7-day trial is available at shudder.com.
Classic pick: Tobe Hooper’s original “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974, R) is a brutal, primal landmark of transgressive 1970s horror. It’s streaming on Netflix.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Kiersey Clemons stars in the desert island survival / horror film “Sweetheart” (2019, PG-13) from Blumhouse.
Netflix
A mother (Carmen Ejogo) must murder a stranger to save the life of her dying daughter in the thriller “Rattlesnake” (2019, not rated).
Streaming TV: High school students face a world without adults in the apocalyptic action comedy series “Daybreak,” and Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are back in “The Kominsky Method: Season 2.”
Amazon Prime Video
Kid stuff: Halloween special “Just Add Magic: New Protectors” and the animated “If You Give a Mouse a Pumpkin.”
Other streams
Jessica Biel stars in the mystery “Limetown,” adapted from the hit podcast. Four episodes are available on Facebook Watch, with new episodes each Wednesday.
“The Bay: Season 1,” a British crime drama with echoes of “Broadchurch,” makes its U.S. debut on Britbox. New episodes are available each Tuesday.
New on disc this week
“The Lion King,” “Angel of Mine,” “The Dead Center” and “Wonder Woman: Bloodlines”
Now available at Redbox
“The Lion King” and “Wonder Woman: Bloodlines”
