Library’s couch competition: The Renaissance

This weekend would have marked the 47th annual Moscow Renaissance Fair in Moscow.
With this year’s fair canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, the fair’s organizing committee posted a message on its website asking supporters to consider seeking out artisans who create work for their livelihood and sending them a positive message or consider purchasing something from their websites.
This week’s trivia challenge from Whitman County Librarian Sarah Phelan quizzes readers’ knowledge about the Renaissance, a pivotal moment in cultural history.
To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.
The Renaissance began in the 14th century in which Italian city? (Bonus question: What family gained prominence and eventually ruled this city throughout the Renaissance?)
Sir Thomas More published his famous work on political philosophy during the Renaissance; its title coined what new word?
Martin Luther challenged the teachings of the Catholic church by posting how many theses on the door of the Church of Wittenberg in 1517?
In the 16th century, who created the heliocentric model, first suggesting that the sun is the center of the universe?
Name the Italian High Renaissance artist best known for his painting series of Madonnas and his fresco “The School of Athens,” which can be found in the Palace of the Vatican.
ANSWERS: 1. Florence; Medici Family 2. Utopia 3. 95 4. Copernicus 5. Raphael (Raffaello)