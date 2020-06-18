Area libraries have canceled plans for an Everybody Reads program in 2020.
For Everybody Reads, librarians choose one book and bring its author to visit for a series of events each fall. This year’s program was rescheduled because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release issued by regional libraries this week.
The featured selection, Matthew Sullivan’s novel, “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore” and local appearances by Sullivan across the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have been moved to fall 2021.
Whitman County Library staffer and Everybody Reads committee member Sarah Phelan-Blamires says, “The decision was difficult, but it ultimately came down to the health of our patrons and community, especially those at high risk.”
Phelan-Blamires adds that while the program is delayed, extra copies of the books will arrive this summer, allowing community members more time to read the book.