Singing valentines will be delivered with a dose of COVID-19 precaution this year by Lewiston High School students.
Deliveries for the annual fundraiser for the Lewiston High School Music Depart-ment are scheduled to take place Feb. 12. The deadline for purchase is Monday.
Singers will be masked and distanced for safety. A singing valentine includes a rose and a personalized card and message delivered by a group singing a jazzy love song. Songs offered are “Cute,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “You Are My Sunshine” and “Happy Together.”
The cost for delivery is $8 for students at Lewiston High School and $20 for community members in Lewiston and Clarkston. There will be no deliveries to elementary or middle schools this year.
Those interested may call the high school at (208) 748-3182 or email Julie Burke at jaburke@lewistonschools.net.