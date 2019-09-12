Lewiston musician makes the cut at Spokane ‘Idol’ tryouts

Lewiston musician Shania Rales made it through the first round of tryouts for TV’s “American Idol,” held last weekend in Spokane.
Rales, known for her raw voice and acoustic sound, was one of several musicians selected to proceed to the next level of auditions.
The 2012 Orofino High School graduate won the Kooskia Old Opera House Theatre American Idol contest in 2012, receiving a trip to audition for “American Idol” in Oklahoma City that year. In Oklahoma City she won a golden ticket to the second round but later missed her performance date because of a miscommunication, she told Inland 360 in a 2013 interview. Since then she’s tried out for “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice.”
A Spokane TV station featured her at last weekend’s event held at the Davenport Hotel. A video of Rales can be found with this story at inland360.com.