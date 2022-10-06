Lewiston man was face of iconic Berkeley restaurant

Fritz Streiff

 Daily Californian

When the “signature greeter” for iconic California restaurant Chez Panisse died last week, the loss was felt not just in Berkeley, but in Lewiston, his hometown.

Fritz Streiff, beloved by frequenters of Alice Waters’ famed restaurant, was remembered in a story published Sunday in The Daily Californian for his generous nature, welcoming manner and eye for detail.

