A small-business alternative to Black Friday promises discounts on a variety of items for customers who don plaid Friday when shopping at participating stores in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Plaid Friday, described as a “relaxing and enjoyable alternative to the big-box store ‘Black Friday’ chaos,” rewards shoppers who wear plaid with discounts and giveaways at participating businesses, according to an email from Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.
Wares at the locally owned stores represented in the event include high-end jewelry, furniture, beer and wine, and custom-made clothing and gifts.
Shoppers can register on the Beautiful Downtown Lewiston website at bit.ly/3CuHrdD to get a “swag bag” that includes coupons and a map of participating businesses.