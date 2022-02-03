The Lewiston Civic Theatre’s production of Noel Coward’s comedy “Blithe Spirit” opens Feb. 11 for a two-weekend run at the old Lewiston High School, promising laughs in trying times.
“This ‘Blithe Spirit’ script was written in 1941 to amuse British audiences experiencing the early attacks of World War II, and its supernatural theme created a level of humor to lift them above the horror of military battle,” Director Cheryl Tousley wrote in a director’s note.
In the play, best-selling writer Charles Condomine suffers from a terrible case of writer’s block, and his picture-perfect new wife, Ruth, does her best to keep him focused, according to a news release from the theater. Seeking inspiration for his new book leads Charles to invite eccentric mystic Madame Arcati to perform a séance in his home, joined by his friends, the Bradmans.
Madame Arcati inadvertently summons the spirit of his first wife, the fiery Elvira, who is shocked to discover Ruth married to her husband and running her household. Elvira is unable to leave or be seen or heard by Ruth, and Charles soon finds himself stuck between his two wives and their increasingly over-the-top attempts to outdo each other.
The cast comprises several Lewiston Civic Theatre stalwarts, including Paul Segren as Condomine; Carrie DeBerard as Ruth; Cathy Jo Zeller as Madame Arcati; Kate Laws as Edith, the maid; and Travis Osburn as Dr. Bradman. Katherine Black as Mrs. Bradman, and Taya Clift as Elvira are newcomers to the civic stage.
Civic theater regulars should note the curtain rises a half-hour earlier than usual.
“We’re starting the show at 7, so that’s an important thing to know,” Executive Director Nancy McIntosh said. “We usually start them at 7:30, and we’re trying out an earlier start time.”
Also worth noting, McIntosh said, are COVID-19 precautions.
“We’re asking people to wear masks when they come in, and once they’re seated they do not have to wear a mask,” she said.
The theater will be seeking cast members for its next production before “Blithe Spirit” wraps. Auditions for “Murder on the Orient Express” are set for 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14 and 16.