Lewiston Civic Theatre sings a holiday tune with latest show

The Lewiston Civic Theatre’s latest production promises to get people in the holiday spirit with a healthy dose of favorite Christmas music.
Set in 1968, “Winter Wonderettes: A Holiday Jukebox Musical” boasts a long list of seasonal tunes with “lots of really tight harmonies,” Executive Director Nancy McIntosh said. “There’s sort of a story, but it’s mostly about the music.”
Among the Christmas standards folks can expect to hear are “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Susy Snowflake,” “Mele Kalikimaka” and “Santa Baby.”
Most of the cast returns from previous productions, including Jennifer Opdahl as Missy, Amanda Klempel as Suzy and Patricia Brinegar as Betty Jean.
“There’s one cast member (Gabi Segren as Cindy Lou) who is new to this particular show,” McIntosh said. “She’s done the ‘Marvelous Wonderettes,’ but she’s never done the ‘Winter Wonderettes.’ ”
The musical, by Roger Dean, is one of several “Wonderettes” productions that started with “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” she said.
McIntosh, the show’s director and musical director, said she brought in a little help for the dance numbers.
“I called in some favors from people who know how to choreograph,” she said.
After excellent turnout for “The Addams Family,” the theater’s first production since a COVID-19 hiatus, McIntosh said she hopes this show keeps that vibrant return alive.
“We’re excited to be on stage and to just keep this live theater thing going,” she said.