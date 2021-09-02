The Lewiston Civic Theatre is moving its 50th annual Fine Arts Gala fundraiser online out of concern for public safety amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
Instead of an in-person masquerade, the theater will conduct a virtual auction and raffle of products and services that were donated for the silent auction portion of the original event.
“A large event isn’t appropriate at this time but ‘the show must go on’ in order to support our upcoming season, as well as additional programs and projects,” Nancy McIntosh, the theater’s executive director, said in a news release issued Tuesday.
The online auction will take place Sept. 13-20. People can check the theater’s Facebook page and website at lctheatre.org for updates. Information is also available by calling the theater’s box office at (208) 746-3401.