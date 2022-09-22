Lewiston author Steven Branting will sign copies of his newest book about historic interior spaces

Lewiston author and community historian Steven Branting will sign copies of his newest book, “Interiors: Old Lewiston Behind Doors,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Owl Southway Pharmacy, 720 16th Ave., Lewiston.

The 234-page, 8½ by 11-inch book includes 500 photos of historic Lewiston homes, businesses, schools and churches, highlighting the interiors of those spaces and the people who built and lived in them.

