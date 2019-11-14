Let them eat pie, or vote for it

Pie enthusiasts hungry for more competition can set their sights on the Slice of Heaven division as an early favorite.
Huckleberry received the most love, topping 90 votes, the most for this round. Lemon lived up to its name and lost to huckleberry.
Huckleberry will face apple, a tough Slice of Heaven division oppo-nent in the next round. Apple received 72 votes to pecan’s 38.
Things were less than peachy for the Upper Crust division. Pumpkin leads as the division favorite with 79-35 over peach. Choco-late creamed cherry 61-45 and will go against pump-kin in the Upper Crust division final.
Vote for the final four at inland360.com. Polls open 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Monday.
— Inland 360