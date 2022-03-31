Staff and advisers of the Lewis-Clark State College literary journal Talking River Review will offer a free writing workshop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the upstairs lounge of the LCSC Student Union Building on the Lewiston campus.
The workshop will cover brainstorming ideas, rough drafts, submitting work for publication and other writing tips. Though it’s not required, participants are invited to bring brief excerpts of their poetry and writing. There will be several prize drawings during the event.
The Talking River Review, published biannually by the Associated Students of LCSC, has published fiction, poetry and creative nonfiction for more than 25 years. More information is at lcsc.edu/humanities/talking-river-review.
The college’s COVID-19 protocols, listed at lcsc.edu/coronavirus/guides-resources, will be followed.