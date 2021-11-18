Lewis-Clark State College’s annual craft fair is back on for this year after an announcement earlier this fall that it was canceled.
The Associated Students of Lewis-Clark State College and college officials announced earlier this week they had changed course and decided to go forward with the fair, now set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at three locations on the Lewiston campus.
The event, now in its 41st year, will be held at the Conference Center, Student Union Building/Center for Student Leadership and the Activity Center Auxiliary Gym. The college’s COVID-19 protocols, including a face-covering requirement indoors, will be in effect for the event.
The deadline to register, at bit.ly/3cfpJQM, to sell crafts or artwork is Wednesday; an early-bird discount on vendor registration ends Friday.
The fair serves as a fundraiser for graduation festivities and student-related activities at the college. More information is available by contacting the ASLCSC office at (208) 792-2716 or aslcsc@lcsc.edu.