Late July Fest promises cold beer, hot sounds

Those wanting to end July on a high note have a place to do it. Saturday’s Late July Fest is bringing local beer and live music to the Latah County Fairgrounds.
Moscow breweries — including Hunga Dunga, Moscow Brewing Company and Rants & Raves Brewery; Shattuck Brewing of Elk River; and Hardware Brewing Company of Kendrick — will be serving handcrafted, seasonal beers to patrons at the event’s beer garden. For those craving food, Rants & Raves and Three Sisters Catering will be providing menu items, including Hog Heaven Sausages.
Late July Fest started in 2017, said Iris Mayes, a member of the committee that organizes the event. She conceived of the idea when she and a friend attended a brewfest in Lewiston.
“I thought it would be fun to have a local brewfest that was a fundraiser,” Mayes said.
The committee decided to have the brewfest at the end of July to give people a chance to get outside, taste locally brewed beer and listen to live music, Mayes said.
The first Late July Fest raised money to finish the kitchen at the fairgrounds. This year’s proceeds will benefit Rural Roots, an Idaho-based nonprofit that supports local farmers by offering grants to help them buy supplies, such as seeds and equipment.
“The nonprofits always need a helping hand, and it seems like a good event to help bring awareness to the small farmers and the little family farms we have in the area,” Mayes said.
Past events have drawn around 500 people. The festival isn’t only for adults; there are activities for children, as well. The Moscow High School Environmental Club will be painting faces to raise money for projects. Moscow Brewing Company will provide lawn games, including giant Jenga and cornhole. Tye Dye Everything will be selling T-shirts and other products.
“We wanted to include a local business that fits in with the festival theme of celebrating fun and local,” Mayes said.
Musician Rebecca Lewis will open the night, performing from 4-6 p.m., followed by cover band The Kristie Project from 6-8 and the ColdRail Blues Band from 8-10.