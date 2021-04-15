The Latah County Historical Society’s annual spring fundraiser is an at-home event May 8, and orders for food are being accepted.
To-go packs for High Tea at Home feature the ingredients for an afternoon tea party for two. Each order includes one plate of savory and one plate of sweet, bite-sized, homemade creations. China plates to be used for serving and two vintage-inspired cloth napkins also will be included, along with a selection of tea. Cost is $30. Orders can be placed on tb
he society’s website at www.latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/high-tea. In addition, the society has vintage teacups and other tableware for sale online.
The fundraiser supports conservation of the McConnell Mansion museum. A portion of proceeds from each purchase also will be donated to Moscow’s food banks.
Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8 at the mansion. Alternative days or times for pickup aren’t available. Quantities are limited, and the society notes it is unable to customize orders based upon specific dietary needs.
Additional information is available by emailing the society at lchslibrary@latah.id.us or calling (208) 882-1004.