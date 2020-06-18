The Latah County Historical Society announced in a news release Monday that it received a $3,500 grant from the Idaho Humanities Council as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds that were originally directed to the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The society plans to use the funds in accordance with the guidelines, which stipulate that they may go toward covering general operating costs, purchasing equipment for virtual humanities programming or developing humanities programming concerning COVID-19.
According to NEH’s website, it received $75 million from the CARES Act because lawmakers “recognize that the nonprofit humanities sector is an essential component of America’s economic and civic life.”