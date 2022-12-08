Last full moon of 2022 shines tonight

Sky watchers can catch a glimpse of the full moon and two meteor showers in December - the Geminid meteor shower and the Ursid meteor shower.

The December moon won’t be lighting up the night sky on Christmas Eve this year, but it turned full Wednesday and for the first of two straight nights of full illumination.

The final moon of 2022 — nicknamed the “cold moon” because of the chill of winter — reached full illumination at 8:08 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday. It will also be 100% full tonight, according to MoonGiant.com.

