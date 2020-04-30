Last call for cover design contest

There is one week left to submit designs for Inland 360’s Design Our Cover contest.
Contest entries must be received by 5 p.m. May 7. Winners whose art is selected will have their work featured as the cover of a future edition and win a $35 gift certificate to a local restaurant.
Here are the rules and guidelines for the 2020 contest:
- Because of COVID-19 concerns, all designs must be emailed to contests@inland360.com. That means, if you create a cover by hand, you must take a photo of the finished work and email it to us. Save your work in case you win and we need you to mail it to us for reproduction purposes.
- Cover dimensions are 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep.
- Work must be original, and you should expect that we will place the 360 logo somewhere in the design if you do not include it.
- Be sure to include your name, address, email and phone number in correspondence so we can contact you, credit you for your work and send you a prize, if you win.