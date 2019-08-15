Vanilla Ice froze the words “Ice Ice Baby” into the American consciousness in 1990, when his song by the same name hit the top of the charts. It is usually credited as being the first true rap song to reach No. 1, ushering in a new decade of music.
For those who grew up in the ’90s, the song and musician is iconic, but what do you really know about him, or for that matter, what do you know, or remember, about the ’90s?
Before Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory play at Saturday’s Rockin’ on the River, test your ’90s IQ with this quiz.
1. After his 1990s success, Vanilla Ice has:
a. Danced to “Ice Ice Baby” on TV’s “Dancing with the Stars.”
b. Lived with the Amish.
c. Written a book about how to succeed in real estate.
d. Started a line of ice cream.
2. Which two lyrics are in “Ice Ice Baby”?
a. I’m killin’ your brain like a poisonous mushroom
b. I go crazy when I hear a cymbal
c. Bum rush the man at the podium
d. Slidin’ down the wall like I got cholera
3. Which of these toys were insanely popular in the ’90s?
a. Tamagochi pets, a beeping hand-held device with a digital animal icon that “died” if you didn’t feed or water it enough each day. A precursor to the Snapchat streak.
b. Cabbage Patch Kids, soft, chubby, dimpled dolls with plastic heads and the personality of a vegetable.
c. Beanie Babies, small plush animals that felt like they were full of beans. Adult collectors wildly hoarded them, convinced their value would go up in the future.
d. Pogs (also called milk caps), cardboard or plastic discs printed with a picture. Kids collected them by the hundreds to play games in which caps were traded.
4. Which fiction author most dominated the No. 1 spot on the bestseller list throughout the ’90s?
a. Danielle Steele b. Stephen King
c. John Grisham d. J.K. Rowling
5. What was the bestselling nonfiction book of the ’90s?
a. “Sex,” by Madonna
b. “Diana: Her True Story,” by Andrew Morton
c. “Tuesdays with Morrie,” by Mitch Albom
d. “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus,” by John Gray
6. Which companies launched online in 1995?
a. Amazon
b. Ask Jeeves
c. Match.com
d. eBay
e. Hotmail
7. Google, laaunched in 1998, was first called:
a. Googolplex b. BackRub
c. TreasureHunt d. Booyah
8. Bonus Question: What was the most talked about event in the 1990s that never happened?
Answers can be found on Page .
Answers
1. (a, b and c) 2. (a and b) 3. (a, c and d); Cabbage Patch Kids were an ’80s thing.) 4. (c) 5. (d) 6. (a, c and d); Ask Jeeves and Hotmail launched in 1996. 7. (b) 8. (Y2K)
IF YOU GO
The 1990s return to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley this weekend when Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory headline Saturday’s all ages Rockin’ on the River festival.
Besides “Ice Ice Baby,” Vanilla Ice’s hits include “Play that Funky Music” and “Ninja Rap,” his single from 1991’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.”
C+C Music Factory’s high-energy songs “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and “Things that Make You Go Hmmmm,” remain some of the most popular dance tracks ever recorded.
WHAT: Rockin’ on the River
WHEN: Gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday. Opening acts begin at 3:30.
WHERE: Dave’s Valley Golf, Clarkston
COST: $32 in advance, $40 at the gate. Kids age 5 and younger admitted free with an adult.
OF NOTE: Food and beverage vendors on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed inside the gates. Attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Parking is $2. Advance tickets are on sale at Rosauers and Albertsons in Lewiston and Clarkston and at rockinonthe river.org. Net proceeds from the festival are donated to local charities.