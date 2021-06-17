The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow plans to reopen Friday after being closed for 16 months during the pandemic.
The center remains committed to ensuring a safe, welcoming experience to all patrons and will continue to monitor and follow Centers for Disease Control and governmental mandates as they are updated, Christine Gilmore, the center’s executive director said in an email. “Ultimately, our goal is to provide a level of transparency and openness that allows guests, renters and staff to make informed choices about returning to our venue while not promising anything that is beyond our control.”
The center will continue to follow precautions related to the pandemic. Seating will be limited to 60 people, and the number of people in the lobby will be monitored to maintain social distancing. Face coverings will be required until people are seated. People also are being encouraged to prepurchase tickets and arrive early. The first events are showings of the film “Nomadland” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
The decision to reopen was reached after much deliberation and consideration of the Kenworthy’s role as both a local and regional destination, Gilmore said. Because of the availability of vaccines, increased sanitation measures and the easement of local mandates and state guidelines, it seemed like the right time.
Gilmore also announced her departure as the center’s director this week. She has accepted a position as the leadership services business manager with Rural Development Initiatives, a nonprofit organization that helps rural economies in Pacific Northwest communities. She will continue to live in Moscow. She has served as executive director at the center for 11 years.