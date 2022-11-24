Merchant associations in Moscow and Lewiston are offering alternatives to Black Friday shopping Friday and Saturday for community members focused on buying local.
Moscow
Shoppers can stop by Friendship Square, at Fourth and Main streets in downtown Moscow, between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday and pick up a stamp card to participate in Buy Local Moscow’s Shop Small Saturday event.
Participating businesses will stamp the cards; a card with three or more stamps is good for 50% off a beverage at Nectar. A full card, with nine stamps, qualifies the holder to enter to win a Buy Local bag stocked with local products. Full cards can be dropped off Saturday at Wild at Art, Hyperspud Sports, Tye Dye Everything or Nectar.
BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., will have shopping tips from children’s author, and the store’s former kid lit expert, Eija Sumner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
She will make book recommendations for young readers and sign copies of her first picture book, “Crocodile Hungry,” published in February.
Sumner, who has a Master of Fine Arts from Hamline University, in Saint Paul, Minn., in writing for children and young adults, lives in Moscow. More information about her and her books is at eijasumner.com.
Lewiston
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston describes its Plaid Friday event as a “relaxing and enjoyable alternative to the big box store ‘Black Friday’ chaos.”
Shoppers wearing plaid are eligible for giveaways and discounts throughout the day at participating businesses.