Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Sarah Lancashire is all bubbly exuberance as Julia Child “Julia” (TV-MA). The eight-episode limited series takes on the life and career of the woman who pioneered the modern cooking show and her loving marriage to a supportive husband (David Hyde Pierce). Three episodes available, new episodes Thursdays. (HBO Max)
The darkly humorous espionage drama “Slow Horses: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Gary Oldman as a brilliant but rebellious British Intelligence veteran who leads a team of MI5 rejects. Kristin Scott Thomas costars as his warily supportive boss. Two episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
Oscar Isaac brings one of the lesser known heroes of Marvel Comics to the small screen in “Moon Knight: Season 1” (TV-14), playing a man with dissociative identity disorder who shares a body with mercenary. It’s a superhero show with a twist of psychological drama and ancient Egyptian gods. New episodes Wednesdays. (Disney+)
“The Girl From Plainville” (TV-MA), a limited series inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter, who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself through texts, stars Elle Fanning. Three episodes available, new episodes Tuesdays. (Hulu)
Two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) meet in church basement after a tragedy has torn their lives apart in “Mass” (2021, PG-13), a powerful drama of loss, guilt, anger and forgiveness. The cast won the ensemble prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. (Hulu)
Remembrance and flights of fancy intertwine in “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” (2022, PG-13), Richard Linklater’s animated tall tale of a man (Jack Black) who recalls his childhood as an elementary-school astronaut secretly sent to the moon by NASA. (Netflix)
Kenneth Branagh is back as Agatha Christie’s detective Hercule Poirot in “Death on the Nile” (2022, PG-13). This murder occurs during the lavish honeymoon cruise of a beautiful heiress (Gal Gadot) on a ship loaded with likely suspects. (Hulu and HBO Max)
Director Judd Apatow mines the pandemic for humor in “The Bubble” (2022, R), a comedy set at a British hotel where the cast of a big dinosaur adventure spectacle attempt to finish their film while in lockdown. (Netflix)
Pay-Per-View/Video on Demand
The animated musical sequel “Sing 2” (2021, PG) features the voice and music of Bono as a reclusive rock star. Also on VOD and disc and at Redbox.
Hulu
If you missed “The Oscars” (TV-14) on Sunday, you can stream the entire event.
HBO Max
“Moonshot” (2022, TV-14) is a science fiction romantic comedy starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse as college students who stow away on a space shuttle.
Disney+
“Better Nate Than Ever” (PG) stars Rueby Wood as a middle school theater kid who travels from Pittsburgh to New York to follow his Broadway dreams.
Other streams
Léa Seydoux plays a superstar TV journalist in “France” (France, 2021, not rated, with subtitles), Bruno Dumont’s tragicomic satire of contemporary news media. (Criterion Channel)
New on disc and at Redbox:
“Sing 2” and “Marry Me.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
Note: “Outer Range” was incorrectly listed last week. It debuts on Amazon Prime on April 15.