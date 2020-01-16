If You Go

Jeremy Woodson of the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho will speak at two events in Moscow starting tonight.

Woodson will talk about the importance of collective solidarity, collective activism and civic engagement through the writings of Martin Luther King Jr. at 5:30 tonight at the Vandal Ballroom, Pitman Center, University of Idaho. Admission is free.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Woodson will speak about “The Right to Vote: Access and Challenges” at the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast at Moscow Middle School, 1410 East D St. Cost is $10 general admission, $5 students and youth. Advance tickets are available at Bookpeople of Moscow, Paradise Ridge CDs, and through the UI Office of Multicultural Affairs. All profits from the breakfast are used to provide human rights and diversity programs for Latah County schools. Woodson’s visit is organized by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the UI Office of Multicultural Affairs.